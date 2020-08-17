How to register to vote in Nebraska What you need to know to register to vote in Nebraska on Election Day 2020.

NEBRASKA

Voter Registration Deadline: Oct. 16, 2020

To register to vote in the State of Nebraska, an individual must meet the following qualifications:

To register, you must be 18 years old. If you are 17 years old and will be 18 by the first Tuesday following the first Monday in November of this year, you can register.

To register, you must be resident of Nebraska and of the county where you are registering. If you move to another county, you must re-register.

You must be a U.S. citizen in order to register to vote.

If you have been convicted of a felony, either in Nebraska or another state or in federal court, you cannot register to vote until two years after the completion of your sentence including any probation or parole term.

If you have been found by a court to be mentally incompetent, you cannot register to vote.

How to register to vote in Nebraska:

Register online here.

Print and mail this registration form.

Register in person through the state Department of Motor Vehicles when applying for or renewing your driver's license. You can also register through the state Department of Health and Human Services and State Department of Education at the time of application, review or change of address in connection with public programs.

Click here for more information on voter registration in Nebraska.

Nebraska offers early voting. You can apply for an early voting ballot to be mailed to you here. Find more information on early voting in Nebraska here.

Check if you're registered to vote here.