How to register to vote in Nevada What you need to know to register to vote in Nevada for Election Day 2020.

NEVADA

Voter Registration Deadline: Oct. 6, 2020 (By mail or in person)

Oct. 29, 2020 (Online)

Same-day registration is available on Election Day at polling locations

To register to vote in the State of Nevada, an individual must meet the following qualifications:

Must be a United States citizen

Must be at least 17 years old (if preregistering to vote) or at least 18 years old by the date of the election (if registering to vote)

Must have continuously resided in their Nevada county at least 30 days before the date of the election

Must have continuously resided in their precinct at least 10 days before the date of the election

How to register to vote in Nevada:

Register online here.

Print and mail this registration form.

Click here for more information on voter registration in Nevada.

Nevada offers in-person early voting. Early voting begins Oct. 17 through Oct. 30. Find more information here.

Check if you're registered to vote here.