How to register to vote in Nevada

What you need to know to register to vote in Nevada for Election Day 2020.

By
Shannon McLellan
,
Lesley Hauler
, and
Caterina Andreano
August 17, 2020, 8:00 AM
1 min read

NEVADA
Voter Registration Deadline: Oct. 6, 2020 (By mail or in person)
Oct. 29, 2020 (Online)
Same-day registration is available on Election Day at polling locations

To register to vote in the State of Nevada, an individual must meet the following qualifications:

  • Must be a United States citizen
  • Must be at least 17 years old (if preregistering to vote) or at least 18 years old by the date of the election (if registering to vote)
  • Must have continuously resided in their Nevada county at least 30 days before the date of the election
  • Must have continuously resided in their precinct at least 10 days before the date of the election

    • How to register to vote in Nevada:

  • Register online here.
  • Print and mail this registration form.
  • Same-day registration is available on Election Day at polling locations.
  • Click here for more information on voter registration in Nevada.

    • Nevada offers in-person early voting. Early voting begins Oct. 17 through Oct. 30. Find more information here.

    Check if you're registered to vote here.