How to register to vote in Ohio What you need to know to register to vote in Ohio for Election Day.

OHIO

Voter Registration Deadline: Oct. 5, 2020

To register to vote in the State of Ohio, an individual must meet the following qualifications:

You are a citizen of the United States

You will be at least 18 years old on or before the next general election

You will be a resident of Ohio for at least 30 days immediately before the election in which you want to vote

You are not incarcerated (in jail or prison) for a felony conviction under the laws of Ohio, another state, or the United States

You have not been declared incompetent for voting purposes by a probate court

You have not been permanently denied the right to vote for violations of the election laws

How to register to vote in Ohio:

Register online here.

Print and mail this registration form.

Register in person at the office of the Ohio Secretary of State, any county boards of elections, BMV or Deputy Registrars, public libraries, public high schools or vocational schools and county treasurers' offices. Find all locations here.

Click here for more information on voter registration in Ohio.

Check if you're registered to vote here.