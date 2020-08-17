How to register to vote in Ohio

What you need to know to register to vote in Ohio for Election Day.

By
Shannon McLellan
,
Lesley Hauler
, and
Caterina Andreano
August 17, 2020, 8:01 AM
1 min read

OHIO
Voter Registration Deadline: Oct. 5, 2020

To register to vote in the State of Ohio, an individual must meet the following qualifications:

  • You are a citizen of the United States
  • You will be at least 18 years old on or before the next general election
  • You will be a resident of Ohio for at least 30 days immediately before the election in which you want to vote
  • You are not incarcerated (in jail or prison) for a felony conviction under the laws of Ohio, another state, or the United States
  • You have not been declared incompetent for voting purposes by a probate court
  • You have not been permanently denied the right to vote for violations of the election laws

    • How to register to vote in Ohio:

  • Register online here.
  • Print and mail this registration form.
  • Register in person at the office of the Ohio Secretary of State, any county boards of elections, BMV or Deputy Registrars, public libraries, public high schools or vocational schools and county treasurers' offices. Find all locations here.
  • Click here for more information on voter registration in Ohio.

    • Check if you're registered to vote here.