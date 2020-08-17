How to register to vote in Oregon

What you need to know to register to vote in Oregon for Election Day.

OREGON
Voter Registration Deadline: Oct. 13, 2020

To register to vote in the State of Oregon, an individual must meet the following qualifications:

  • A U.S. citizen
  • A resident of Oregon
  • At least 16 years old; if you are not yet 18 years of age, you will not receive a ballot until an election occurs on or after your 18th birthday

    • How to register to vote in Oregon:

  • Register online here.
  • Print and mail this registration form.
  • Click here for more information on registering to vote in Oregon.

    • Check if you're registered to vote here.