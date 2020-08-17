How to register to vote in Oregon
What you need to know to register to vote in Oregon for Election Day.
August 17, 2020, 8:01 AM
OREGON
Voter Registration Deadline: Oct. 13, 2020
To register to vote in the State of Oregon, an individual must meet the following qualifications:
A U.S. citizenA resident of OregonAt least 16 years old; if you are not yet 18 years of age, you will not receive a ballot until an election occurs on or after your 18th birthday
How to register to vote in Oregon:
Register online here.Print and mail this registration form.Click here for more information on registering to vote in Oregon.
Check if you're registered to vote here.