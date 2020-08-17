How to register to vote in Pennsylvania
What you need to know to register to vote in Pennsylvania for Election Day.
August 17, 2020, 8:01 AM
1 min read
PENNSYLVANIA
Voter Registration Deadline: Oct. 19, 2020
To register to vote in the State of Pennsylvania, an individual must meet the following qualifications:
Be a U.S. citizen and will have been a citizen for at least one month on the day of the next electionBe at least 18 years old on the day of the next electionHave lived at the address in Section 5 for at least 30 days before the electionBe legally qualified to vote
How to register to vote in Pennsylvania:
Register online here.Print and mail this registration form.Click here for more information on registering to vote in Pennsylvania.
Check if you're registered to vote here.