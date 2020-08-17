How to register to vote in Pennsylvania What you need to know to register to vote in Pennsylvania for Election Day.

PENNSYLVANIA

Voter Registration Deadline: Oct. 19, 2020

To register to vote in the State of Pennsylvania, an individual must meet the following qualifications:

Be a U.S. citizen and will have been a citizen for at least one month on the day of the next election

Be at least 18 years old on the day of the next election

Have lived at the address in Section 5 for at least 30 days before the election

Be legally qualified to vote

How to register to vote in Pennsylvania:

Register online here.

Print and mail this registration form.

Click here for more information on registering to vote in Pennsylvania.

Check if you're registered to vote here.