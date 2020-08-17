How to register to vote in Pennsylvania

What you need to know to register to vote in Pennsylvania for Election Day.

By
Shannon McLellan
,
Lesley Hauler
, and
Caterina Andreano
August 17, 2020, 8:01 AM
1 min read

PENNSYLVANIA
Voter Registration Deadline: Oct. 19, 2020

To register to vote in the State of Pennsylvania, an individual must meet the following qualifications:

  • Be a U.S. citizen and will have been a citizen for at least one month on the day of the next election
  • Be at least 18 years old on the day of the next election
  • Have lived at the address in Section 5 for at least 30 days before the election
  • Be legally qualified to vote

    • How to register to vote in Pennsylvania:

  • Register online here.
  • Print and mail this registration form.
  • Click here for more information on registering to vote in Pennsylvania.

    • Check if you're registered to vote here.