How to register to vote in Rhode Island What you need to know to register to vote in Rhode Island for Election Day.

RHODE ISLAND

Voter Registration Deadline: October 4, 2020

Same-day registration is available on Election Day at specific locations

To register to vote in the state of Rhode Island, an individual must meet the following qualifications:

Be a citizen of the United States

Be a resident in the Rhode Island city or town where you wish to vote

Be at least 16 years of age (You must be at least 18 years of age to vote)

You cannot register if you've been legally judged mentally incompetent by a court of law

You cannot register if you are a convicted felon still in prison. Once out of prison, you can restore your right to vote by either notifying your local board of canvassers in writing or by submitting a new voter registration form

How to register to vote in Rhode Island:

Register online here.

Print and mail this registration form.

Same-day registration is available on Election Day at these specific locations. If you register to vote on Election Day, you will only be able to vote for the president and vice president. You will not be able to vote in any state, local, or other federal races.

Click here for more information on registering to vote in Rhode Island.

Rhode Island has early voting Oct. 14 through Nov. 2 at your city or town hall during their regular business hours. Find more information on early voting in Rhode Island here.

Check if you're registered to vote here.