How to register to vote in South Carolina What you need to know to register to vote in South Carolina for Election Day.

South Carolina

Voter Registration Deadline: October 4, 2020

To register to vote in the state of South Carolina, an individual must meet the following qualifications:

Be a United States citizen

Be at least 18 years old on or before the next election

Be a resident of South Carolina in the county and precinct in which you are registering

Do not be under a court order declaring you mentally incompetent

Do not be confined in any public prison resulting from a conviction of a crime

Have never been convicted of a felony or offense against the election laws OR, if previously convicted, have served the entire sentence, including probation or parole, or have received a pardon for the conviction

How to register to vote in South Carolina:

Register online here.

Print and mail, email or fax this registration form.

Register in person here or at any Armed Forces recruiting stations, at the Commission for the Blind, at the Department of Alcohol and other drug abuse services, at the Department of Disabilities and Special Needs, at the Department of Health and Environmental Control, at the Department of Health and Human Services, at the Department of Mental Health, at the Department of Motor Vehicles, at the Department of Social Services, at Protection and Advocacy for People with Disabilities and at the Vocational Rehabilitation Department.

Click here for more information on registering to vote in South Carolina.

Check if you're registered to vote here.