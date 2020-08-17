How to register to vote in South Dakota What you need to know to register to vote in South Dakota for Election Day.

South Dakota

Voter Registration Deadline: October 19, 2020

To register to vote in the state of South Dakota, an individual must meet the following qualifications:

Be a United States citizen

Reside in South Dakota

Be at least 18 years old on or before the next election

Not currently serving a sentence for a felony conviction which includes imprisonment, served or suspended, in an adult penitentiary system

Not be judged mentally incompetent by a court of law

How to register to vote in South Dakota:

Print and mail this registration form.

Register in person here at the County auditor's office or at a driver's license station (when you are renewing or applying for a driver's license you may also register to vote on the driver's license application); City Finance Office; public assistance agencies providing food stamps, TANF or WIC; Department of Human Services offices; and military recruitment offices.

Click here for more information on registering to vote in South Dakota.

Check if you're registered to vote here.