How to register to vote in South Dakota
Voter Registration Deadline: October 19, 2020
To register to vote in the state of South Dakota, an individual must meet the following qualifications:
Be a United States citizenReside in South DakotaBe at least 18 years old on or before the next electionNot currently serving a sentence for a felony conviction which includes imprisonment, served or suspended, in an adult penitentiary systemNot be judged mentally incompetent by a court of law
How to register to vote in South Dakota:
Print and mail this registration form.Register in person here at the County auditor's office or at a driver's license station (when you are renewing or applying for a driver's license you may also register to vote on the driver's license application); City Finance Office; public assistance agencies providing food stamps, TANF or WIC; Department of Human Services offices; and military recruitment offices.Click here for more information on registering to vote in South Dakota.
Check if you're registered to vote here.