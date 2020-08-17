How to register to vote in South Dakota

What you need to know to register to vote in South Dakota for Election Day.

By
Shannon McLellan
,
Lesley Hauler
, and
Caterina Andreano
August 17, 2020, 8:00 AM
1 min read

South Dakota
Voter Registration Deadline: October 19, 2020

To register to vote in the state of South Dakota, an individual must meet the following qualifications:

  • Be a United States citizen
  • Reside in South Dakota
  • Be at least 18 years old on or before the next election
  • Not currently serving a sentence for a felony conviction which includes imprisonment, served or suspended, in an adult penitentiary system
  • Not be judged mentally incompetent by a court of law

    • How to register to vote in South Dakota:

  • Print and mail this registration form.
  • Register in person here at the County auditor's office or at a driver's license station (when you are renewing or applying for a driver's license you may also register to vote on the driver's license application); City Finance Office; public assistance agencies providing food stamps, TANF or WIC; Department of Human Services offices; and military recruitment offices.
  • Click here for more information on registering to vote in South Dakota.

    • Check if you're registered to vote here.