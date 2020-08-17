How to register to vote in Tennessee What you need to know to register to vote in Tennessee for Election Day.

TENNESSEE

Voter Registration Deadline: October 5, 2020

To register to vote in the state of Tennessee, an individual must meet the following qualifications:

Be a citizen of the United States

Be 18 years of age or older on or before the date of the next election.

Be a resident of Tennessee.

If you have been convicted of a felony, your eligibility to register and vote depends upon the crime you were convicted of and the date of your conviction. If your conviction made you ineligible, you may regain your eligibility if your conviction has been expunged or if you have had your voting rights restored, unless you were convicted of a crime that rendered you permanently ineligible to vote.

How to register to vote in Tennessee:

Register online here.

Print and mail this registration form.

Register in person at the Department of Health, Department of Human Services, Department of Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities, Department of Mental Health, Department of Safety (motor vehicles division) and the Department of Veteran’s Affairs. Find more information here.

Click here for more information on registering to vote in Tennessee.

You can vote in person early in Tennessee Oct. 14 through Oct. 29, 2020. Click here for more info.

Check if you're registered to vote here.