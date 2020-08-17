How to register to vote in Texas

What you need to know to register to vote in Texas for Election Day.

By
Shannon McLellan
,
Lesley Hauler
, and
Caterina Andreano
August 17, 2020, 8:00 AM
1 min read

TEXAS
Voter Registration Deadline: October 5, 2020

To register to vote in the state of Texas, an individual must meet the following qualifications:

  • You are a United States citizen
  • You are a resident of the county where you submit the application
  • You are at least 17 years and 10 months old, and you are 18 years of age on Election Day
  • You are not a convicted felon (you may be eligible to vote if you have completed your sentence, probation, and parole)
  • You have not been declared by a court exercising probate jurisdiction to be either totally mentally incapacitated or partially mentally incapacitated without the right to vote

    • How to register to vote in Texas:

  • Print and mail this registration form.
  • Request paper registration be mailed to you. You can also pick up a registration from libraries, government offices, or high schools.
  • Register in person at your county Voter Registrar’s office.
  • Click here for more information on registering to vote in Texas.

    • Check if you're registered to vote here.