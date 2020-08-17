How to register to vote in Utah What you need to know to register to vote in Utah for Election Day.

UTAH

Voter Registration Deadline: Oct. 23.

Same-day registration available at polling places on Election Day.



Oct. 27, 2020 (Online) To register to vote in Utah, an individual must meet the following qualifications:

Be a citizen of the United States.

Have resided in Utah at least 30 days immediately before the next election.

Be at least 18 years of age on or before the next election.

Be 17 years of age but will be at least 18 years of age on or before the next general election.

How to register to vote in Utah:

Register online.

Request a paper registration or find one here and mail to your country clerk.

If you miss the Oct. 23 deadline, you can register to vote at an early voting location or a polling place on Election Day. You will need to present two forms of identification to register.

Click here for more information on registering to vote in Utah.

Check if you're registered to vote here.