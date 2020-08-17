How to register to vote in Utah

What you need to know to register to vote in Utah for Election Day.

Shannon McLellan
Lesley Hauler
Caterina Andreano
August 17, 2020, 8:00 AM
UTAH
Voter Registration Deadline: Oct. 23.
Same-day registration available at polling places on Election Day.


Oct. 27, 2020 (Online) To register to vote in Utah, an individual must meet the following qualifications:

  • Be a citizen of the United States.
  • Have resided in Utah at least 30 days immediately before the next election.
  • Be at least 18 years of age on or before the next election.
  • Be 17 years of age but will be at least 18 years of age on or before the next general election.

    • How to register to vote in Utah:

  • Register online.
  • Request a paper registration or find one here and mail to your country clerk.
  • If you miss the Oct. 23 deadline, you can register to vote at an early voting location or a polling place on Election Day. You will need to present two forms of identification to register.
  • Click here for more information on registering to vote in Utah.

    • Check if you're registered to vote here.