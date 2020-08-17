How to register to vote in Vermont What you need to know to register to vote in Vermont for Election Day.

Voter registration deadline: There is no deadline to register. Same-day registration is available on Election Day.

To register to vote in Vermont, an individual must meet the following qualifications:

Be a citizen of the United States.

Be a resident of Vermont and a resident of the town in which you apply to be added to the checklist; (OR be a military or overseas voter qualified under the federal Uniformed and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act whose last place of residence in the United States immediately prior to moving overseas was in a Vermont town or city).

Take, or have previously taken, the self-administered Voter's Oath.

Be 18 years of age or older or will be 18 on or before the day of election.

How to register to vote in Vermont:

Register online here. If registering to vote online, it's recommended to register by the Friday before the election to ensure your name is processed.

Print and mail this registration form. You can also receive this registration form by calling 1-800-439-VOTE or emailing sos.voterregistration@vermont.gov.

Register in person here.

Click here for more information on registering to vote in Vermont.

Check if you're registered to vote here.