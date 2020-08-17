How to register to vote in Virginia What you need to know to register to vote in Virginia for Election Day.

VIRGINIA

Voter Registration Deadline: October 12, 2020

To register to vote in the state of Virginia, an individual must meet the following qualifications:

Be a resident of Virginia (a person who has come to Virginia for temporary purposes and intends to return to another state is not considered a resident for voting purposes)

Be a U. S. Citizen

Be 18 years old (any person who is 17 years old and will be 18 at the next general election shall be permitted to register in advance and also vote in any intervening primary or special election)

Not be registered and plan to vote in another state

Not currently be declared mentally incompetent by a court of law

If convicted of a felony, your right to vote must have been restored

How to register to vote in Virginia:

Register online here.

Print and mail this registration form.

Register in person at your state or local government office when applying or re-certifying for Temporary Assistance for Needy Families; at government offices in the state that provide state-funded programs to persons with disabilities; at armed forces recruitment offices; at public libraries: at the Virginia Department of Elections office; at the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles offices; or at voter registration drives. Find more information here.

Click here for more information on registering to vote in Virginia.

Check if you're registered to vote here.