How to register to vote in Washington, D.C.

Shannon McLellan
Lesley Hauler
Caterina Andreano
August 17, 2020, 8:01 AM
DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA
Voter Registration Deadline: Oct. 13, 2020 (Mail and online)
Same-day registration is available in person on Election Day

To register to vote in Washington, D.C., an individual must meet the following qualifications:

  • Be a citizen of the United States
  • Be a District of Columbia resident at least 30 days preceding the next election
  • Be at least 18 years old on or preceding the next general election
  • Not be in prison for a felony conviction
  • Not have been judged legally incompetent by a court of law
  • Not claim the right to vote anywhere outside D.C.

    • How to register to vote in Washington, D.C.:

  • Register in person or via phone here.
  • Print and mail this registration form or email it to DCRegistrations@dcboe.org
  • Same-day registration is available in person at polling places on Election Day.
  • Click here more information on voter registration in Washington, D.C.

    • Early voting is available October 27 through November 2.

    Check if you're registered to vote here.