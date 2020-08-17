How to register to vote in Washington, D.C.
What you need to know to register to vote in Washington, D.C. for Election Day.
August 17, 2020, 8:01 AM
Voter Registration Deadline: Oct. 13, 2020 (Mail and online)
Same-day registration is available in person on Election Day
To register to vote in Washington, D.C., an individual must meet the following qualifications:
Be a citizen of the United StatesBe a District of Columbia resident at least 30 days preceding the next electionBe at least 18 years old on or preceding the next general electionNot be in prison for a felony convictionNot have been judged legally incompetent by a court of lawNot claim the right to vote anywhere outside D.C.
How to register to vote in Washington, D.C.:
Register in person or via phone here.Print and mail this registration form or email it to DCRegistrations@dcboe.orgSame-day registration is available in person at polling places on Election Day.Click here more information on voter registration in Washington, D.C.
Early voting is available October 27 through November 2.
Check if you're registered to vote here.