WASHINGTON
Voter registration deadline: Oct. 26 (Online and mail).
There is no deadline to register in person, same-day registration available.

To register to vote Washington state, an individual must meet the following qualifications:

  • A citizen of the United States.
  • A legal resident of Washington state.
  • At least 18 years old by Election Day.
  • Not disqualified from voting due to a court order.
  • Not under Department of Corrections supervision for a Washington felony conviction.

    • How to register to vote in Washington:

  • Register online here.
  • Print and mail this registration form.
  • Register in person here.
  • Same-day registration is available on Election Day before 8 p.m. To register to vote, you must provide a valid driver’s license, state ID or Social Security number on the registration form.
  • Click here for more information on registering to vote in Washington.

    • Check if you're registered to vote here.