How to register to vote in Washington What you need to know to register to vote in Washington for Election Day.

WASHINGTON

Voter registration deadline: Oct. 26 (Online and mail).

There is no deadline to register in person, same-day registration available.

To register to vote Washington state, an individual must meet the following qualifications:

A citizen of the United States.

A legal resident of Washington state.

At least 18 years old by Election Day.

Not disqualified from voting due to a court order.

Not under Department of Corrections supervision for a Washington felony conviction.

How to register to vote in Washington:

Register online here.

Print and mail this registration form.

Register in person here.

Same-day registration is available on Election Day before 8 p.m. To register to vote, you must provide a valid driver’s license, state ID or Social Security number on the registration form.

Click here for more information on registering to vote in Washington.

Check if you're registered to vote here.