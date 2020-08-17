How to register to vote in Washington
What you need to know to register to vote in Washington for Election Day.
August 17, 2020, 8:01 AM
1 min read
WASHINGTON
Voter registration deadline: Oct. 26 (Online and mail).
There is no deadline to register in person, same-day registration available.
To register to vote Washington state, an individual must meet the following qualifications:
A citizen of the United States.A legal resident of Washington state.At least 18 years old by Election Day.Not disqualified from voting due to a court order.Not under Department of Corrections supervision for a Washington felony conviction.
How to register to vote in Washington:
Register online here.Print and mail this registration form.Register in person here.Same-day registration is available on Election Day before 8 p.m. To register to vote, you must provide a valid driver’s license, state ID or Social Security number on the registration form.Click here for more information on registering to vote in Washington.
Check if you're registered to vote here.