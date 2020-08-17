How to register to vote in West Virginia What you need to know to register to vote in West Virginia for Election Day.

WEST VIRGINIA

Voter Registration Deadline: Oct. 13, 2020 (online and mail)

To register to vote in the state of West Virginia, an individual must meet the following qualifications:

A citizen of the United States

At least 17 years of age and will be 18 on or before the next general election

A legal resident of West Virginia and of the county where you are applying

Not currently under conviction, probation or parole for election bribery, treason, or any felony

Have not been judged incompetent by a court of competent jurisdiction

How to register to vote in West Virginia:

Register online here.

Print and mail this registration form.

Register in person at your county clerk's office, the secretary of state's office, the Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV), public assistance offices, agencies who serve people with disabilities, marriage license offices and military recruiting agencies.

Click here for more information on registering to vote in West Virginia.

Check if you're registered to vote here.