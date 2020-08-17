How to register to vote in Wyoming
What you need to know to register to vote in Wyoming for Election Day.
August 17, 2020, 8:00 AM
WYOMING
Voter Registration Deadline: Oct. 19, 2020 (Mail),
Same-day registration available on Election Day
To register to vote in the State of Wyoming, an individual must meet the following qualifications:
Be 18 years of age on Election DayBe a U.S. citizenBe a resident of Wyoming and the precinct in which you registerProvide your valid Wyoming driver's licenseNot convicted of a felony, or if convicted, has had civil or voting rights restoredNot be adjudicated mentally incompetent
How to register to vote in Wyoming:
Print and mail this registration form.Register in person here. If you miss the voter registration deadline, you may still register to vote in person past this deadline and cast an absentee ballot Oct. 20 through Nov. 2, 2020.Same-day registration at polling locations is available on Election Day.Click here for more information on registering to vote in Wyoming.
Acceptable forms of identification for registering to vote:
Wyoming Driver’s LicenseUnited States PassportDriver's License or Identification Card issued by any State or Outlying Possession of the United StatesIdentification Card issued by the Federal Government, any State or Local Government, or an Agency thereofA tribal ID of any Federally Recognized TribePhoto Identification Card issued by the University of Wyoming, a Wyoming Community College, or a Wyoming Public SchoolUnited States Military CardIdentification Card issued to a Dependent of a member of the United States Armed ForcesFor more valid forms of ID, click here