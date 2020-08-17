How to register to vote in Wyoming What you need to know to register to vote in Wyoming for Election Day.

WYOMING

Voter Registration Deadline: Oct. 19, 2020 (Mail),

Same-day registration available on Election Day

To register to vote in the State of Wyoming, an individual must meet the following qualifications:

Be 18 years of age on Election Day

Be a U.S. citizen

Be a resident of Wyoming and the precinct in which you register

Provide your valid Wyoming driver's license

Not convicted of a felony, or if convicted, has had civil or voting rights restored

Not be adjudicated mentally incompetent

How to register to vote in Wyoming:

Print and mail this registration form.

Register in person here. If you miss the voter registration deadline, you may still register to vote in person past this deadline and cast an absentee ballot Oct. 20 through Nov. 2, 2020.

Same-day registration at polling locations is available on Election Day.

Click here for more information on registering to vote in Wyoming.

Acceptable forms of identification for registering to vote:

Wyoming Driver’s License

United States Passport

Driver's License or Identification Card issued by any State or Outlying Possession of the United States

Identification Card issued by the Federal Government, any State or Local Government, or an Agency thereof

A tribal ID of any Federally Recognized Tribe

Photo Identification Card issued by the University of Wyoming, a Wyoming Community College, or a Wyoming Public School

United States Military Card

Identification Card issued to a Dependent of a member of the United States Armed Forces

For more valid forms of ID, click here