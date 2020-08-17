How to register to vote in New York
What you need to know to register to vote in New York for Election Day 2020.
August 17, 2020, 8:01 AM
1 min read
Voter Registration Deadline: Oct. 9, 2020
To register to vote in the State of New York, an individual must meet the following qualifications:
Be a United States citizenBe 18 years old (you may pre-register at 16 or 17 but cannot vote until you are 18)Resident of New York and the county, city or village for at least 30 days before the electionNot be in prison or on parole for a felony conviction (unless parolee pardoned or restored rights of citizenship)Not be adjudged mentally incompetent by a courtNot claim the right to vote elsewhere
How to register to vote in New York:
Register online here.Print and mail this registration form.Request a voter registration form be mailed to you by calling 1-800-FOR-VOTERegister in person at your county board of elections or at any New York State Agency-Based voter registration center. You can also submit your voter application form at the Department of Motor Vehicles.Click here for more information on voter registration in New York.
Check if you're registered to vote here.