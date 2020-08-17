How to register to vote in New York What you need to know to register to vote in New York for Election Day 2020.

NEW YORK

Voter Registration Deadline: Oct. 9, 2020

To register to vote in the State of New York, an individual must meet the following qualifications:

Be a United States citizen

Be 18 years old (you may pre-register at 16 or 17 but cannot vote until you are 18)

Resident of New York and the county, city or village for at least 30 days before the election

Not be in prison or on parole for a felony conviction (unless parolee pardoned or restored rights of citizenship)

Not be adjudged mentally incompetent by a court

Not claim the right to vote elsewhere

How to register to vote in New York:

Register online here.

Print and mail this registration form.

Request a voter registration form be mailed to you by calling 1-800-FOR-VOTE

Register in person at your county board of elections or at any New York State Agency-Based voter registration center. You can also submit your voter application form at the Department of Motor Vehicles.

Click here for more information on voter registration in New York.

Check if you're registered to vote here.