How to register to vote in New York

What you need to know to register to vote in New York for Election Day 2020.

By
Shannon McLellan
,
Lesley Hauler
, and
Caterina Andreano
August 17, 2020, 8:01 AM
1 min read

NEW YORK
Voter Registration Deadline: Oct. 9, 2020

To register to vote in the State of New York, an individual must meet the following qualifications:

  • Be a United States citizen
  • Be 18 years old (you may pre-register at 16 or 17 but cannot vote until you are 18)
  • Resident of New York and the county, city or village for at least 30 days before the election
  • Not be in prison or on parole for a felony conviction (unless parolee pardoned or restored rights of citizenship)
  • Not be adjudged mentally incompetent by a court
  • Not claim the right to vote elsewhere

    • How to register to vote in New York:

  • Register online here.
  • Print and mail this registration form.
  • Request a voter registration form be mailed to you by calling 1-800-FOR-VOTE
  • Register in person at your county board of elections or at any New York State Agency-Based voter registration center. You can also submit your voter application form at the Department of Motor Vehicles.
  • Click here for more information on voter registration in New York.

    • Check if you're registered to vote here.