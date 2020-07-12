Rep. Adam Schiff blasts GOP for failing to stand up to Trump, not defending the 'rule of law' House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff appears on ABC's "This Week."

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., blasted Republicans for failing to stand up to the president and for not defending the "rule of law," after the president moved to commute the prison sentence of his longtime friend and former campaign adviser, Roger Stone.

"Donald Trump understands that he has these Republicans cowed. They won't stand up to him, they won't defend the rule of law," Schiff told ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos on "This Week" Sunday.

Schiff acknowledged that the House intends to pass legislation to ensure that no president can pardon or commute the sentence of an individual who is engaged in a cover-up campaign to shield that president from criminal prosecution -- but that the Republican Senate would likely block the measure.

"That means that we will have to wait until next year to pass this legislation to discourage further abuses of the pardon or commutation powers," Schiff said.

"I think anyone who cares about the rule of law in this country is nauseated by the fact that the president has commuted the sentence of someone who willfully lied to Congress," he added.

"President Trump has engaged in countless acts that are both self-serving and destructive to our democracy while in office, but commuting the sentence of Roger Stone, a crony who lied and obstructed our investigation to protect Trump himself, is among the most offensive to the rule of law and principles of justice, Schiff said in a statement. "Stone has expressed no remorse for his lies to the Committee, which went to the core of our investigation of Russia's interference in the 2016 election and the Trump campaign's knowledge and efforts to exploit that interference."

He added, "With this commutation, Trump makes clear that there are two systems of justice in America: one for his criminal friends, and one for everyone else. Donald Trump, Bill Barr, and all those who enable them pose the gravest of threats to the rule of law."

House impeachment manager Rep. Adam Schiff departs the Senate chamber at the Capitol after the Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump concluded on Feb. 5, 2020 in Washington. Mario Tama/Getty Images

Stone came under scrutiny for activity related to former special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. In February, he was sentenced to 40 months in prison after he was found guilty in November of obstructing justice, witness tampering and five counts of lying to Congress. Stone is currently remanded to home confinement and was expected to report to prison on July 14.

While a commutation reduces a convict's sentence either in part or in full, only a pardon nullifies a conviction entirely. Absent a full pardon, Stone will avoid prison time but will still remain a convicted felon, barring him from voting in any future elections, serving on a jury or seeking elected office. If Trump chooses, as a part of the commutation he also may release Stone from any of the financial obligations that his conviction carried.

