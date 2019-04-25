Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's Twitter blunder prompts GOP backlash

Apr 25, 2019, 3:43 PM ET
PHOTO: Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez listens during a House Financial Services Committee hearing on April 10, 2019 in Washington, D.C.PlayAlex Wroblewski/Getty Images, FILE
WATCH Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez schools House Democrats on Twitter

Freshman New York Democrat Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez deleted a tweet Thursday after she attempted to troll "older male" Republicans for posing next to a cardboard cutout of her.

PHOTO: Rep. John Yarmuth leaves the House Democrats caucus meeting in the Capitol, June 26, 2018, in Washington, D.C. Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call via Getty Images, FILE
Rep. John Yarmuth leaves the House Democrats' caucus meeting in the Capitol, June 26, 2018, in Washington, D.C.

Only problem: the member of Congress posing with the "AOC" cutout is House Budget Chairman John Yarmuth, a senior Democrat who represents Louisville, Kentucky and has served in Congress since 2007.

(MORE: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s Twitter lesson for House Democrats)

Naturally, the internet doesn’t forget, and Ocasio-Cortez is hearing it from conservatives, who are gleefully spreading screengrabs of the tweet.

(MORE: Did Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez draw Trump's ire questioning Michael Cohen about the president's tax returns?)
PHOTO: Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez listens during a House Financial Services Committee hearing on April 10, 2019 in Washington, D.C. Alex Wroblewski/Getty Images, FILE
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez listens during a House Financial Services Committee hearing on April 10, 2019 in Washington, D.C.

The photo of Yarmuth and the "AOC" cutout appears to be from Wednesday, based on another tweet Yarmuth posted at an event in Kentucky where he’s wearing the same attire.

A spokesman for Ocasio-Cortez declined to comment while another for Yarmuth did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(MORE: Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is inspiration behind upcoming comic book)

Ocasio-Cortez shot to stardom after defeating incumbent Democratic Rep. Joe Crowley in a New York primary last summer. At 29, she was the youngest woman ever elected to Congress in U.S. history.

Comments