Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's Twitter blunder prompts GOP backlash

Freshman New York Democrat Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez deleted a tweet Thursday after she attempted to troll "older male" Republicans for posing next to a cardboard cutout of her.

Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call via Getty Images, FILE

Only problem: the member of Congress posing with the "AOC" cutout is House Budget Chairman John Yarmuth, a senior Democrat who represents Louisville, Kentucky and has served in Congress since 2007.

Naturally, the internet doesn’t forget, and Ocasio-Cortez is hearing it from conservatives, who are gleefully spreading screengrabs of the tweet.

.@AOC FYI, the "older male" pictured is John Yarmuth. Your colleague. And a Democrat.



Good job. pic.twitter.com/vwXyNIKj3A — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) April 25, 2019

Alex Wroblewski/Getty Images, FILE

The photo of Yarmuth and the "AOC" cutout appears to be from Wednesday, based on another tweet Yarmuth posted at an event in Kentucky where he’s wearing the same attire.

A spokesman for Ocasio-Cortez declined to comment while another for Yarmuth did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Ocasio-Cortez shot to stardom after defeating incumbent Democratic Rep. Joe Crowley in a New York primary last summer. At 29, she was the youngest woman ever elected to Congress in U.S. history.