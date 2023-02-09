Rep. Angie Craig attacked in elevator of her DC apartment building, office says

Her chief of staff said there was no evidence it was politically motivated.

Rep. Angie Craig, D-Minn., was attacked in her Washington, D.C., apartment building on Thursday morning, her office said later that day.

"This morning around 7:15 a.m., Rep. Craig was assaulted in the elevator of her apartment building in Washington, DC," Nick Coe, Craig's chief of staff, said in a statement. "Rep. Craig defended herself from the attacker and suffered bruising, but is otherwise physically okay."

Craig called 911 and the attacker fled the scene, according to Coe. He said there was no evidence the attack was politically motivated.

"Rep. Craig is grateful to the DC Metropolitan Police Department for their quick response and asks for privacy at this time," Coe said.

Craig has represented Minnesota's 2nd Congressional District since 2019.

D.C. police did not immediately respond to a request for further comment.

Rep. Angie Craig speaks at a press conference on the reintroduction of the bill "Ensuring Women's Right to Reproductive Freedom Act" outside the U.S. Capitol Building on Feb. 02, 2023 in Washington. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

While Craig's office said her attack did not appear to be political, threats against lawmakers have been high in recent years, according to authorities.

A record-breaking 9,625 such threats were reported in 2021, according to statistics released by the U.S. Capitol Police, and 7,501 threat cases were investigated by Capitol Police in 2022.

“The threats against Members of Congress are still too high,” said U.S. Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger said last month.

ABC News' Luke Barr contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.