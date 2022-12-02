Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, Rep. Dave Joyce, and Sam Bankman-Fried Sunday on "This Week with George Stephanopoulos"

HEADLINERS
Rep. Hakeem Jeffries
Incoming House Democratic Leader
(D) New York
Exclusive
Rep. Dave Joyce
Republican Governance Group Chair
(R) Ohio
Exclusive
Sam Bankman-Fried
Founder and Former FTX CEO
FTX PANEL
Dan Abrams
ABC News Chief Legal Analyst
Rebecca Jarvis
ABC News Chief Business, Technology, and Economics Correspondent
POWERHOUSE ROUNDTABLE
Chris Christie
Former New Jersey Governor
ABC News Contributor
Donna Brazile
Former DNC Chair
ABC News Contributor
Julie Pace
Associated Press Executive Editor
Marianna Sotomayor
Washington Post Congressional Reporter
