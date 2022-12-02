Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, Rep. Dave Joyce, and Sam Bankman-Fried Sunday on "This Week with George Stephanopoulos"

This is a listing for "This Week" airing Sunday, December 4, 2022.

HEADLINERS

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries

Incoming House Democratic Leader

(D) New York

Exclusive

Rep. Dave Joyce

Republican Governance Group Chair

(R) Ohio

Exclusive

Sam Bankman-Fried

Founder and Former FTX CEO

FTX PANEL

Dan Abrams

ABC News Chief Legal Analyst

Rebecca Jarvis

ABC News Chief Business, Technology, and Economics Correspondent

POWERHOUSE ROUNDTABLE

Chris Christie

Former New Jersey Governor

ABC News Contributor

Donna Brazile

Former DNC Chair

ABC News Contributor

Julie Pace

Associated Press Executive Editor

Marianna Sotomayor

Washington Post Congressional Reporter

