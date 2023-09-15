Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, Rep. Nancy Mace, Cindy McCain and Gen. Mark Milley Sunday on "This Week" with Co-Anchor Jonathan Karl

This is a listing for "This Week" airing Sunday, September 17, 2023.



REP. HAKEEM JEFFRIES, REP. NANCY MACE, CINDY MCCAIN & GEN. MARK MILLEY SUNDAY ON “THIS WEEK” WITH CO-ANCHOR JONATHAN KARL

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries

House Democratic Leader

(D) New York

Exclusive

Rep. Nancy Mace

(R) South Carolina

Exclusive

Cindy McCain

Executive Director of the United Nations World Food Programme

Plus, ABC News chief global affairs correspondent and “This Week” co-anchor Martha Raddatz’ extended interview with Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley.

THE POWERHOUSE ROUNDTABLE

Donna Brazile

Former DNC Chair

ABC News Contributor

Sarah Isgur

Former Trump Justice Department Spokesperson

ABC News Contributor

Jonathan Martin

Politico Senior Political Columnist

Leigh Ann Caldwell

‘Washington Post Live’ Anchor

