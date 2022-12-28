Rep. Jamie Raskin announces 'serious but curable' cancer diagnosis

Raskin said he anticipates to continue working through the next four months.

Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md. announced Wednesday he has a "serious but curable" form of cancer and will enter outpatient treatment.

“After several days of tests, I have been diagnosed with Diffuse Large B Cell Lymphoma, which is a serious but curable form of cancer. I am about to embark on a course of chemo-immunotherapy on an outpatient basis at Med Star Georgetown University Hospital and Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center. Prognosis for most people in my situation is excellent after four months of treatment," he said in a statement.

Raskin said he anticipates to continue working through the next four months but has been cautioned "to reduce unnecessary exposure to avoid COVID-19, the flu and other viruses." He also joked that while he anticipated hair loss and weight gain during his chemotherapy, he is hoping "for the kind that causes hair gain and weight loss."

"With the benefit of early detection and fine doctors, the help of my extraordinary staff, the love of Sarah and our daughters and sons-in-law (actual and to-be) and family and friends, and the support of my beloved constituents and my colleagues in the House, I plan to get through this and, in the meantime, to keep making progress every day in Congress for American democracy," he said.

"My love and solidarity go out to other families managing cancer or any other health condition in this holiday season—and all the doctors, nurses and medical personnel who provide us comfort and hope."

According to the American Cancer Society, the type of cancer Raskin has "tends to be a fast-growing (aggressive) lymphoma" but "often responds well to treatment."

"Overall, about 3 out of 4 people will have no signs of disease after the initial treatment, and many are cured," the group says.

The diagnosis marks Raskin's second bout with cancer after he was successfully treated for colon cancer.

First elected in 2016, Raskin has swiftly emerged as one of the most prominent Democrats in the House. A former constitutional law professor, he played large roles in both of former President Trump's impeachment hearings, experience that recently helped him clinch the top Democratic spot on the House Oversight Committee over a more senior member on the panel. He also serves on the special House panel probing last year's insurrection.