Rep. Joe Kennedy III (D-Mass.) responded to the proposed elimination of federal funding for the Special Olympics by saying it's "cruel" and a "reflection" of the Trump administration's priorities for those that are "different" and "vulnerable" in America.

Kennedy appeared on "The View" via satellite from Washington D.C. to discuss Education Secretary Betsy DeVos' proposed plan to eliminate federal funding for the Special Olympics.

“This is a Trump administration issue about the reflection of their priorities and the way that they see those that are different, that are vulnerable, in our country,” Kennedy said.

He went on to say that the message that's being sent to families across the country is that they "don't count," aren't seen as "worthy" and that they don't "deserve federal government investment and support."

In March, the Trump administration proposed a funding cut of over $7 billion to the education department. The budget proposal for next year suggests removing 29 programs, including the Special Olympics.

There's approximately $17.6 million designated to the Special Olympics, which was founded more than 50 years ago by Kennedy's great aunt and sister of President John F. Kennedy, Eunice Kennedy Shriver, in dedication to her sister Rosemary.

The Congressman requested that the public take his family out of this, because the program is "not about" his family.

"It's about social and emotional learning...inclusivity...and acceptance," he said.

Kennedy went on to say that not making the Special Olympics – and other programs that could potentially be eliminated from the Education Department's funding – a priority "is just cruel."

DeVos defended the plan on Wednesday, saying, "Given our current budget realities, the federal government cannot fund every worthy program, particularly ones that enjoy robust support from private donations," she said.

She also responded to criticism on the plan, claiming that although she "loves" the organization and "personally supported its mission," her agency cannot afford fund a private non-profit organization that on its own raises approximately $100 million.

Kennedy said on "The View" that that "bottom line" is despite the money raised by the Special Olympics, $17 million would be a big cut to the program.

Kennedy first responded to the proposal on Twitter Tuesday night. "This will never happen. Full stop," Kennedy tweeted. "The mere suggestion illustrates how little this Administration values the Americans and families they pledge to serve."

This will never happen. Full stop. But the mere suggestion illustrates how little this Administration values the Americans and families they pledge to serve. https://t.co/XtaSRt0MlM — Rep. Joe Kennedy III (@RepJoeKennedy) March 27, 2019

DeVos argued on Wednesday that her position on the proposed Education Department funding cuts — specifically with regard to the Special Olympics — was mischaracterized.

"It is unacceptable, shameful and counterproductive that the media and some members of Congress have spun up falsehoods and fully misrepresented the facts," she said.

