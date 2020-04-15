Rep. Justin Amash nearing decision on presidential run

Independent Rep. Justin Amash of Michigan, a frequent critic of President Trump, could make a decision on a presidential run “soon,” his campaign said on Wednesday, a move that could potentially complicate Trump’s ability to consolidate right-leaning voters in November.

“In mid-February, Justin Amash paused active campaigning for his congressional seat to carefully consider a presidential run. He has been discussing the potential campaign with his family, his friends, his team, and others, and a decision can be expected soon,” his campaign said in a statement Wednesday morning.

A Republican-turned-independent who has repeatedly declined to rule out a White House bid, Amash hinted at a looming decision on a presidential run on Twitter earlier this week, when he criticized Trump’s insistence that he, and not governors, would decide when states begin reopening.

Amash, who represents the Grand Rapids area, left the Republican Party last summer over opposition to Trump. He joined nearly all House Democrats in voting to impeach Trump in December on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

His latest comments come as the Democratic Party has started to coalesce around Joe Biden as the party's presidential nominee. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-VT, suspended his campaign last week and quickly endorsed Biden. Former President Barack Obama formally endorsed Biden on Tuesday, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Massachusetts, endorsed him in a video released Wednesday.