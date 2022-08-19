Rep. Liz Cheney Sunday on "This Week" with Co-Anchor Jonathan Karl

This is a listing for "This Week" airing Sunday, August 21, 2022.

HEADLINER

Rep. Liz Cheney

(R) Wyoming

January 6 Committee Vice Chair

Exclusive

POWERHOUSE ROUNDTABLE

Jane Coaston

New York Times Podcast Host, “The Argument”

ABC News Contributor

Ramesh Ponnuru

National Review Editor

Bloomberg Opinion Columnist

Susan Page

USA Today Washington Bureau Chief

Mark Leibovich

Author, “Thank You for Your Servitude: Donald Trump’s Washington and The Price of Submission”

The Atlantic Staff Writer

