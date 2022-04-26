Rep. Madison Cawthorn caught bringing loaded gun through airport security

This was the second offense for the congressman.

Sam SweeneyAmanda Maile
April 26, 2022, 6:00 PM
1 min read

Madison Cawthorn, a Republican congressman from North Carolina, was caught trying to go through security with a loaded gun at Charlotte Douglas International Airport Tuesday morning, according to multiple sources.

This was the second time the controversial congressman has been stopped trying to bring a weapon through airport security.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.