Rep. Michael McCaul, Rep. Mike Turner, and Dr. Ashish Jha Sunday on "This Week" with Co-Anchor Martha Raddatz

HEADLINERS
Rep. Michael McCaul
Foreign Affairs Committee Ranking Member
(R) Texas
Exclusive
Rep. Mike Turner
Intelligence Committee Ranking Member
(R) Ohio
Exclusive
Dr. Ashish Jha
White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
POWERHOUSE ROUNDTABLE
Rick Klein
ABC News Political Director
Donna Brazile
Former DNC Chair
ABC News Contributor
Sarah Isgur
Former Justice Department Spokesperson
ABC News Contributor
Leigh Ann Caldwell
Washington Post Live Anchor
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
Like “This Week” on Facebook here. You can also follow the show on Twitter here.