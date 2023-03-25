Rep. Mike Gallagher and Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi Sunday on "This Week" with Co-Anchor Martha Raddatz

This is a listing for "This Week" airing Sunday, March 26, 2023.

HEADLINERS

Rep. Mike Gallagher

Chair, House Select Committee on China

(R) Wisconsin

Exclusive

Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi

Ranking Member, House Select Committee on China

(D) Illinois

Exclusive

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

TRUMP LEGAL PANEL

Dan Abrams

ABC News Chief Legal Analyst

Asha Rangappa

Assistant Dean, Yale Jackson School of Global Affairs

Former FBI Special Agent

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

POWERHOUSE ROUNDTABLE

Donna Brazile

Former DNC Chair

ABC News Contributor

Sarah Isgur

Former Justice Department Spokesperson

ABC News Contributor

Astead Herndon

New York Times National Political Reporter

“The Run Up” Podcast Host

Alex Burns

POLITICO Associate Editor for Global Politics & Columnist

Plus, Martha Raddatz speaks with veterans Senator Tammy Duckworth and Congressman Dan Crenshaw about their reflections on the Iraq War, twenty years after the U.S. invasion.

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

Like “This Week” on Facebook here. You can also follow the show on Twitter here.