Rep. Mike Gallagher and Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi Sunday on "This Week" with Co-Anchor Martha Raddatz

HEADLINERS
Rep. Mike Gallagher
Chair, House Select Committee on China
(R) Wisconsin
Exclusive
Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi
Ranking Member, House Select Committee on China
(D) Illinois
Exclusive
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
TRUMP LEGAL PANEL
Dan Abrams
ABC News Chief Legal Analyst
Asha Rangappa
Assistant Dean, Yale Jackson School of Global Affairs
Former FBI Special Agent
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
POWERHOUSE ROUNDTABLE
Donna Brazile
Former DNC Chair
ABC News Contributor
Sarah Isgur
Former Justice Department Spokesperson
ABC News Contributor
Astead Herndon
New York Times National Political Reporter
“The Run Up” Podcast Host
Alex Burns
POLITICO Associate Editor for Global Politics & Columnist
Plus, Martha Raddatz speaks with veterans Senator Tammy Duckworth and Congressman Dan Crenshaw about their reflections on the Iraq War, twenty years after the U.S. invasion.
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
Like “This Week” on Facebook here. You can also follow the show on Twitter here.