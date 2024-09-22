Rep. Mike Kelly on Trump assassination attempts: 'We cannot accept this as Americans'

"This is not a Republican or Democrat issue," the GOP congressman said.

Rep. Mike Kelly, R-Pa., the chair of the bipartisan panel investigating the apparent assassination attempts on former President Donald Trump, called for more resources and reforms at the Secret Service during a tense time before Election Day.

Speaking to "This Week" anchor George Stephanopoulos along with Rep. Jason Crow, D-Colo., the ranking member of the committee, Kelly cited an array of explanations for breakdowns in Secret Service protection in Butler, Pennsylvania, the site of the first attempt on Trump, including lack of resources and overworked agents, and that it is crucial to remedy them.

"We can redeploy money, and we need to do that. Secret Service works under Homeland Security, but getting more people on the ground, people who are trained, people who are competent, and people who have a nose for all this," Kelly said. "These guys are exhausted. They have been played out to the very end. Why don't we look at where we're spending money, redeploy it, try to get more people on board."

A Sheriff Crime Scene van leaves the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Fla., on Sept. 15, 2024 following a shooting incident at former President Donald Trump's golf course. Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty Images

"This is not a Republican or Democrat issue. This is an American issue," he said. "We have to protect those who we have up for election and those that are already serving. It's a very dangerous time for us to be looking at this and thinking this is just the way the world is. It's not and we cannot accept this as Americans."

