This is a listing for "This Week" airing Sunday, December 31, 2023.



REP. MIKE TURNER (R-OH), ALYSSA FARAH GRIFFIN, CASSIDY HUTCHINSON, AND SARAH MATTHEWS, ON “THIS WEEK” WITH CO-ANCHOR JONATHAN KARL

Rep. Mike Turner

House Intelligence Committee Chair

(R) Ohio

Exclusive

TRUMP WHITE HOUSE PANEL

Alyssa Farah Griffin

Co-Host, ABC's "The View"

Cassidy Hutchinson

Author of "Enough", Former White House Aide

Sarah Matthews

Former White House Deputy Press Secretary

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

THE POWERHOUSE ROUNDTABLE

Rick Klein

ABC News Political Director

Rachael Bade

Politico Playbook Co-Author

ABC News Contributing Political Correspondent

Donna Brazile

Former DNC Chair

ABC News Contributor

Sarah Isgur

The Dispatch Senior Editor

Former Trump Justice Department Spokesperson

ABC News Contributor

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

Like “This Week” on Facebook here. You can also follow the show on Twitter here.