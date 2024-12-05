Nadler backed Jamie Raskin, who had challenged him for the position.

Rep. Nadler to step aside as Democratic Judiciary leader for a younger chair

The House Judiciary Committee will see a changing of the guard in the 119th Congress with a new Democratic leader.

Rep. Jerry Nadler announced Wednesday that he would not run to be the top Democrat on the committee, which he has been for the last seven years.

Rep. Jamie Raskin, D- Md., announced plans Monday to challenge Nadler for the leadership spot. Nadler, 77, endorsed Raskin, 61, in a letter to his colleagues.

"As our country faces the return of Donald Trump, and the renewed threats to our democracy and our way of life that he represents, I am very confident that Jamie would ably lead the Judiciary Committee as we confront this growing danger," he wrote.

Rep. Jerry Nadler is pictured before a hearing in Washington, D.C., Nov. 7, 2023. Alex Brandon/AP

Raskin did not immediately comment on Nadler's decision.

The Maryland congressman's challenge came as Democrats worried that Nadler was not vigorous enough to match the Republican committee chair, Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan.

Raskin is the former chair of the House Oversight Committee, a constitutional scholar and also sat on the Jan. 6th Committee. He was also the lead manager for Trump's second impeachment over the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Raskin said in a letter to colleagues that the Judiciary Committee "will be the headquarters of Congressional opposition to authoritarianism and MAGA’s campaign to dismantle our Constitutional system and the rule of law as we know it."

House Oversight Committee Ranking Member Rep. Jamie Raskin participates in a hearing with Administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Deanne Criswell at the Rayburn House Office Building in Washington, D.C., Nov. 19, 2024. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Raskin was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2010 and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma in 2022 and underwent chemotherapy for both diagnoses and surgery for the former. Last year, Raskin said the cancer was in remission.

The congressman noted his cancer survival in his letter to colleagues.

"I hope to be at the center of this fight and -- as someone who has battled cancer and chemotherapy -- I can tell you that I will never, never surrender," he wrote.

Representative Jamie Raskin speaks during a news conference with Representative Jerry Nadler, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., July 26, 2019. Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Nadler, who plans on staying on the committee, also praised Raskin.

"I am also proud that, under my leadership, some of our caucus’s most talented rising stars have been given a platform to demonstrate their leadership and their abilities," he wrote. "That includes Jamie Raskin, who in just a few terms in Congress has already proven himself to be an exceptional leader and spokesperson for our party’s values.