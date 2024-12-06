This is a listing for 'This Week' airing Sunday, December 8, 2024.

Rep. Ro Khanna, retired Gen. Frank McKenzie, former NYPD Chief Of Detectives Robert Boyce and former FBI Special Agent Mary O’Toole Sunday on ‘This Week’ with Co-Anchor Martha Raddatz





REP. RO KHANNA, RETIRED GEN. FRANK MCKENZIE, FORMER NYPD CHIEF OF DETECTIVES ROBERT BOYCE AND FORMER FBI SPECIAL AGENT MARY O’TOOLE SUNDAY ON ‘THIS WEEK’ WITH CO-ANCHOR MARTHA RADDATZ

Rep. Ro Khanna

(D) California

Exclusive

Gen. Frank McKenzie

Former Commander, U.S. Central Command

U.S. Marine Corps (Ret.)

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

LATEST ON MANHUNT FOR KILLER OF UNITEDHEALTHCARE CEO

Robert Boyce

Former NYPD Chief of Detectives

ABC News Contributor

Mary O’Toole

Forensic Science Program Director, George Mason University

Former FBI Special Agent and Profiler

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

PANEL ON POLITICS OF PARDONS

Sarah Isgur

The Dispatch Senior Editor

Former Trump Justice Department Spokesperson

ABC News Contributor

Preet Bharara

Former U.S. Attorney for Southern District of New York

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

POWERHOUSE ROUNDTABLE

Donna Brazile

Former DNC Chair

ABC News Contributor

Reince Priebus

Former RNC Chair

Former Trump White House Chief of Staff

ABC News Political Analyst

Rachael Bade

Politico Capitol Bureau Chief and Senior Washington Columnist

ABC News Contributing Political Correspondent

Susan Glasser

The New Yorker Staff Writer

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

Like “This Week” on Facebook here. You can also follow the show on Twitter here.