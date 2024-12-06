Rep. Ro Khanna, retired Gen. Frank McKenzie, former NYPD Chief Of Detectives Robert Boyce and former FBI Special Agent Mary O’Toole Sunday on ‘This Week’ with Co-Anchor Martha Raddatz
This is a listing for 'This Week' airing Sunday, December 8, 2024.
REP. RO KHANNA, RETIRED GEN. FRANK MCKENZIE, FORMER NYPD CHIEF OF DETECTIVES ROBERT BOYCE AND FORMER FBI SPECIAL AGENT MARY O’TOOLE SUNDAY ON ‘THIS WEEK’ WITH CO-ANCHOR MARTHA RADDATZ
Rep. Ro Khanna
(D) California
Exclusive
Gen. Frank McKenzie
Former Commander, U.S. Central Command
U.S. Marine Corps (Ret.)
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
LATEST ON MANHUNT FOR KILLER OF UNITEDHEALTHCARE CEO
Robert Boyce
Former NYPD Chief of Detectives
ABC News Contributor
Mary O’Toole
Forensic Science Program Director, George Mason University
Former FBI Special Agent and Profiler
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
PANEL ON POLITICS OF PARDONS
Sarah Isgur
The Dispatch Senior Editor
Former Trump Justice Department Spokesperson
ABC News Contributor
Preet Bharara
Former U.S. Attorney for Southern District of New York
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
POWERHOUSE ROUNDTABLE
Donna Brazile
Former DNC Chair
ABC News Contributor
Reince Priebus
Former RNC Chair
Former Trump White House Chief of Staff
ABC News Political Analyst
Rachael Bade
Politico Capitol Bureau Chief and Senior Washington Columnist
ABC News Contributing Political Correspondent
Susan Glasser
The New Yorker Staff Writer
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
Like “This Week” on Facebook here. You can also follow the show on Twitter here.