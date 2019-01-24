Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee’s office denies allegations of retaliation amid lawsuit

Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, a high-profile, veteran Democratic lawmaker, is temporarily taking herself out of consideration to be chairman of a House Judiciary subcommittee, following an ex-staffer's claim she was fired in retaliation for making a rape allegation against a former supervisor at a previous job.

According to recent court documents published by the New York Times, the ex-Jackson Lee staffer, identified only as “Jane Doe,” claims she was raped in 2015 by her then-supervisor at the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation, the fundraising arm of the caucus. She’s suing the CBCF and Jackson Lee’s office, alleging economic and emotional injury.

Doe claims she reported the incident to police and informed CBCF and others at the time but did not pursue a lawsuit.

Jackson Lee became CBCF chairwoman in 2017.

The former staffer claims that in 2018, when she was then working for Jackson Lee, she informed the congresswoman’s chief of staff Glenn Rushing that she was going to pursue the rape allegation legally, but she was fired three weeks later without being allowed to speak to Jackson Lee, as she requested to Rushing.

J. Scott Applewhite/AP, FILE

Her lawsuit claims Lee’s office unlawfully retaliated against her after she told Rushing that she was going to sue the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation, an alleged violation of the Congressional Accountability Act, meant to protect congressional employees who claim retaliation. She also alleges a violation of the District of Columbia’s Human Rights Act.

When asked Thursday morning by ABC News whether she had retaliated against her staffer, Jackson Lee declined to comment but pointed to a statement her office posted on Facebook on January 19.

“The Office adamantly denies the allegations that it retaliated against, or otherwise improperly treated, the plaintiff. It is against office policy to discuss details about internal personnel matters,” the statement reads.

The missive goes on to praise the what it describes as the congresswoman’s “outstanding record” supporting civil rights and non-discrimination, “both in legislation and in her own office.”

“The plaintiff chose federal court and she has every right to utilize this process and pursue a claim through the [Congressional Accountability Act],” the statement added. “Although the Congresswoman is eager to respond substantively, she will do so only at the appropriate time, as the court docket dictates.”

The statement then expresses confidence that the congresswoman and her office “will be exonerated of any retaliatory or otherwise improper conduct and this matter will be put to rest.”

Finally, the statement expresses concern for Jane Doe, stating the office only wants “the best for her and the many, many young people that the Congressional office has supported, encouraged and provided opportunities for over 20 years.”

Jackson Lee resigned Wednesday as CBCF chairwoman.

"The congresswoman values the Foundation’s ideals and does not want to be a distraction during the legal proceedings of the suit filed against the CBCF," interim president and CEO Elsie Scott wrote in a statement.

Jackson Lee, now in her 13th term in the House of Representatives, served during the 115th Congress as the ranking Democrat on the Judiciary subcommittee on Crime, Terrorism, Homeland Security, and Investigations. With the new Democratic majority now in power, she was poised to become chair but took herself out of consideration amid the allegations.

"I fully support her decision to voluntarily and temporarily step back from the Crime Subcommittee Chair position to ensure the Subcommittee's important work continues," Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., the House Judiciary Committee chairman said in a statement. "This decision does not suggest any culpability by Representative Jackson Lee."

California Democratic Rep. Karen Bass, who chairs the Congressional Black Caucus, will serve as the interim chair of the Judiciary subcommittee until the matter is resolved and Jackson Lee can assume her role, Nadler's statement said.