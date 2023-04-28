Rep. Steve Scalise and Sen. Chris Coons Sunday on 'This Week' with Co-Anchor Martha Raddatz

HEADLINERS

Rep. Steve Scalise

House Majority Leader

(R) Louisiana

Exclusive

Sen. Chris Coons

Biden 2024 Campaign National Co-Chair

(D) Delaware

Exclusive

POWERHOUSE ROUNDTABLE

Donna Brazile

Former DNC Chair

ABC News Contributor

Will Hurd

Former GOP Congressman

Jonathan Martin

POLITICO Senior Political Columnist

Asma Khalid

NPR White House Correspondent

Plus, Martha Raddatz speaks to voters about their thoughts on President Biden’s bid for reelection in the battleground state of Pennsylvania, and in the newest installment of “Through the Cracks” Senior Congressional Correspondent Rachel Scott speaks to Black farmers on the brink of foreclosure.

