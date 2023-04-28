Rep. Steve Scalise and Sen. Chris Coons Sunday on 'This Week' with Co-Anchor Martha Raddatz

HEADLINERS
Rep. Steve Scalise
House Majority Leader
(R) Louisiana
Exclusive
Sen. Chris Coons
Biden 2024 Campaign National Co-Chair
(D) Delaware
Exclusive
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
POWERHOUSE ROUNDTABLE
Donna Brazile
Former DNC Chair
ABC News Contributor
Will Hurd
Former GOP Congressman
Jonathan Martin
POLITICO Senior Political Columnist
Asma Khalid
NPR White House Correspondent
Plus, Martha Raddatz speaks to voters about their thoughts on President Biden’s bid for reelection in the battleground state of Pennsylvania, and in the newest installment of “Through the Cracks” Senior Congressional Correspondent Rachel Scott speaks to Black farmers on the brink of foreclosure.
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
Like “This Week” on Facebook here. You can also follow the show on Twitter here.