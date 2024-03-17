Rep. Turner disagrees with Trump's anti-migrant rhetoric but argues he can 'fix' border 'crisis'

Rep. Mike Turner, a top House Republican, on Sunday said he disagreed with former President Donald Trump calling some migrants "not people" and "animals" but insisted that only Trump "is going to be able to fix this crisis" at the southern border.

Appearing on ABC News' "This Week," Turner placed the blame for the flow of migrants into the U.S. on President Joe Biden.

The Ohio lawmaker noted he was not present at the Saturday event at in Vandalia, Ohio, in which Trump, boosting a Senate candidate aligned with him, degraded immigrants and called people jailed for their actions on Jan. 6, 2021, "hostages."

Turner said he disagreed with that characterization, too. "I believe in our judicial system," he said.

"You would think, of course, that Donald Trump would have very strong emotional feelings about the individuals who have been in jail and gone to prison over-over these," he said.

Of Trump's rhetoric, he said, "I think, certainly, there are statements that he makes that many Americans would not agree with and many Americans would agree with it."

Turner, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, separately also defended legislation that overwhelmingly passed the House last week which would force TikTok's Chinese parent company, ByteDance, to sell the popular social media platform or face it being banned in the U.S.

Turner said Beijing has sought a "greater surveillance society" and that American data obtained through TikTok could be used much in the way China "uses [social media] to control its own population."

TikTok insists that fears over data breaches are unfounded.

Turner pointed out that China has banned Twitter, Facebook and YouTube and said the U.S. should move forward with the legislation to force a sale of TikTok for national security reasons, as India has, he said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.