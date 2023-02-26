Some Republicans' call to pick East Palestine over Ukraine is 'false choice,' McCaul says

"I think we can do both. We're a great nation," he said on "This Week."

Rep. Michael McCaul, the chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said Sunday that the debate over whether the U.S. should prioritize domestic issues or support for Ukraine created a "false choice."

McCaul, R-Texas, appeared on ABC's "This Week" where he was asked to respond to some fellow Republican critics, like Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley, who said last week that Biden should not have visited Ukraine but instead should have traveled to East Palestine, Ohio, the site of a derailment of a train that was carrying toxic chemicals.

The train incident compounded the burgeoning push inside the GOP to reevaluate how much aid to give Kyiv.

"I think that's a false choice. I think the president should've gone to Palestine where we have this major chemical spill, but it doesn't mean we disregard what's happening in this struggle for the global balance of power that we're facing right now," McCaul told "This Week" co-anchor Martha Raddatz..

"We haven't seen anything like this as my father's generation in World War Two: the largest invasion in Europe, the biggest threat to the Pacific since World War Two. We can't put our head in the sand and ignore this. Otherwise, the Russians will be on the Polish border and Chairman Xi will invade Taiwan," he added, referencing Chinese leader Xi Jinping. "I think we can do both. We're a great nation."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.