This is a listing for 'This Week' airing Sunday, October 13, 2024.

Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance, Gov. Andy Beshear and FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell Sunday on ‘This Week’ with Co-Anchor Martha Raddatz





REPUBLICAN VICE PRESIDENTIAL NOMINEE JD VANCE, GOV. ANDY BESHEAR AND FEMA ADMINISTRATOR DEANNE CRISWELL SUNDAY ON “THIS WEEK” WITH CO-ANCHOR MARTHA RADDATZ

Sen. JD Vance

(R) Vice Presidential Nominee

(R) Ohio

Gov. Andy Beshear

(D) Kentucky

Exclusive

Deanne Criswell

FEMA Administrator

Plus, the latest results from a new ABC News/Ipsos poll with less than a month to go until Election Day.

And in the latest installment of the “Protecting Your Vote” series, ABC News correspondent Mireya Villarreal reports on how campaigns are using the unfounded threat of non-citizens voting in federal elections to rally their base and intimidate voters.

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

THE POWERHOUSE ROUNDTABLE

Donna Brazile

Former DNC Chair

ABC News Contributor

Reince Priebus

Former RNC Chair

Former Trump White House Chief of Staff

ABC News Political Analyst

Rachael Bade

Politico Playbook Co-Author

ABC News Contributing Political Correspondent

Susan Glasser

The New Yorker Staff Writer

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

Like “This Week” on Facebook here. You can also follow the show on Twitter here.