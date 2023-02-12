"We're going to be coming forward with a plan," the Kentucky lawmaker said.

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., said Sunday that Republicans will submit their own budget proposal as they clamor for spending cuts in exchange for agreeing to raise the debt ceiling.

"We're gonna come forward with a plan. We're still debating that plan. We're having robust debate amongst our conference. And that's what democracy is supposed to be about," Comer told ABC "This Week" anchor George Stephanopoulos, lamenting the nation's rising debt. "Somebody's got to be the adult at the table, and House Republicans will hopefully be that."

When pressed on Republicans coalescing around suggested cuts -- which have been the subject of Democratic criticism, in lieu of a GOP plan so far -- Comer remained bullish.

"We're going to be coming forward with a plan. This doesn't have to come forward before July," he said, referring to the approximate deadline when the federal government will run out of money for its bills. "Obviously, I'd like for the plan to come forward next week."

