Republicans demand Manhattan DA Bragg turn over docs related to Trump investigation, potential indictment

The Republican chairmen of the House Judiciary, Oversight, and Administration committees issued a letter to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg on Monday demanding testimony and documents related to the investigation and potential indictment of former President Donald Trump.

The joint letter, from House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan, House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, and House Administration Committee Chairman Bryan Steil, is the first action by Republican House committees in response to Trump saying he expects to be indicted this week and after House Speaker Kevin McCarthy quickly announced he planned to use committees to probe the potential indictment and whether federal funding was involved.

Chairman Jim Jordan speaks during a House Judiciary subcommittee hearing on Capitol Hill, Feb. 9, 2023, in Washington. Carolyn Kaster/AP

"You are reportedly about to engage in an unprecedented abuse of prosecutorial authority: the indictment of a former President of the United States and current declared candidate for that office," the letter reads.

Jordan also told ABC News on Monday that he doesn't believe Trump broke the law and called the expected indictment unprecedented in nature. When pressed on whether Jordan had any evidence to believe that federal funds were used in a local investigation, he said he did not and that's why they're looking into it.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg speaks at a press conference after the sentencing hearing of the Trump Organization at the New York Supreme Court, Jan. 13, 2023, in New York City. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said during a press conference on Sunday evening at the House Republicans' retreat in Orlando that he doesn't think people should protest in relation to any potential impending indictment of Trump.

"I don't think people should protest, no," McCarthy said when asked if he condones Trump's call to protest in relation to it made over Truth Social.

McCarthy wouldn't directly denounce Trump using similar language that he did prior to Jan. 6, but added, "We want calmness out there" and "no violence."

When asked if he believes it's still appropriate for Trump to run if he's convicted of a crime, McCarthy said "the Constitution allows him to."