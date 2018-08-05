Ohio Gov. John Kasich, a Republican critic of President Trump, said a special election in his state that should be a "slam dunk" for the GOP is instead close, which "doesn't bode well" for his party.

Kasich told ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos on "This Week" Sunday that the special congressional election Tuesday in a district that Trump won by double digits is surprising close.

"It’s really kind of shocking because this should be just a slam dunk [for Republicans] and it’s not," Kasich said.

He said that in the end he believes Republican Troy Balderson will beat Democrat Danny O'Connor in the House race for Ohio's 12th District. But it really doesn’t bode well for the Republican Party because this ... shouldn’t even be contested."