Republicans should have a 'slam dunk' in Ohio race, closeness doesn't bode well for GOP: Kasich

Aug 5, 2018, 11:10 AM ET
PHOTO: President Donald Trump speaks at a political rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., Aug. 2, 2018.PlayMandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images
Ohio Gov. John Kasich, a Republican critic of President Trump, said a special election in his state that should be a "slam dunk" for the GOP is instead close, which "doesn't bode well" for his party.

Kasich told ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos on "This Week" Sunday that the special congressional election Tuesday in a district that Trump won by double digits is surprising close.

"It’s really kind of shocking because this should be just a slam dunk [for Republicans] and it’s not," Kasich said.

He said that in the end he believes Republican Troy Balderson will beat Democrat Danny O'Connor in the House race for Ohio's 12th District. But it really doesn’t bode well for the Republican Party because this ... shouldn’t even be contested."

PHOTO: Ohio Governor John Kasich speaks to reporters after a closed meeting with President Donald Trump, Feb. 24, 2017 in Washington, D.C. Mark Wilson/Getty Images, FILE
Ohio Governor John Kasich speaks to reporters after a closed meeting with President Donald Trump, Feb. 24, 2017 in Washington, D.C.

