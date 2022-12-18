Republicans talk of 'chaos' at the border without Title 42 but don't have better plan: Padilla

Sen. Alex Padilla on Sunday pushed back against what he called "Republican rhetoric" around the expected expiration of Title 42, a pandemic-era policy which allows the expulsion of migrants on public health grounds.

"Here's the biggest frustration for all the Republicans rhetoric about chaos at the border: No. 1, they have yet to come forward with a plan of how to better handle this scenario," Padilla, D-Calif., who chairs the Senate Judiciary Committee's immigration, citizenship and border safety subcommittee, told ABC "This Week" co-anchor Martha Raddatz.

"No. 2, they have not been willing to commit the additional resources that the departments and agencies say that they need to handle this big influx," Padilla said.

Conservatives including Texas Gov. Greg Abbott say Title 42 should remain in place or risk an overwhelming amount of immigration at the souther border. Critics of the hardline restriction say it prevents people from lawfully making asylum claims as they try to enter the U.S.

A judge has ruled the policy should be lifted by Wednesday, finding that it had minimal impact on public health.

Texas and other states appealed.

This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.