Results: 5 more states voting in 2024 presidential primary

Biden and Trump already clinched the nominations but could see protest ballots.

Five more states are voting on Tuesday in the 2024 presidential primary race.

The contests are taking place in Connecticut, Delaware, New York, Rhode Island and Wisconsin. The results, however, won't affect the overall election as President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump already clinched their parties' respective nominations last month.

On the Democratic side, there are 455 delegates are up for grabs on Tuesday.

On the Republican side, 195 delegates are available to win.

A poll worker prepares a voting booth as he waits for voters to arrive at the Miami Beach Fire Station 4 to cast their ballot during the primary, March 19, 2024, in Miami Beach. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Most of the five states tilt Democratic in presidential years -- except for Wisconsin, which has emerged as a key battleground state since 2016.

There's an effort in Wisconsin on Tuesday by anti-Biden protesters to encourage people in the Democratic primary to pick the "uninstructed" option in opposition to Biden's policies on the Israel-Hamas war.

Anti-Trump voters could also get some attention if they manage to crack double-digits by choosing any of his former rivals, like Nikki Haley, as has happened in a few recent primaries.