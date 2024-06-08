Democrats in Guam and the U.S. Virgin Islands are casting ballots.

Results: Final 2 contests for the 2024 presidential nominee

The 2024 presidential nominating race comes to a close on Saturday as Democrats in Guam and the U.S. Virgin Islands cast their ballots.

President Joe Biden is the only major candidate still running and already clinched the party's nomination earlier this year.

Fourteen total delegates are available to win, seven each per territory.

Biden previously won both territories over Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders in the fight for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.

He is expected to face former President Donald Trump in November's general election.