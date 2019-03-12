The U.S. is withdrawing its remaining diplomatic personnel from the embassy in Venezuela, citing the "deteriorating situation" given days of blackouts, increased water shortages, and the threat of further protests.

The decision also comes amid growing concern that American diplomats could become a pawn in the battle with President Nicolas Maduro as the U.S. tries to push him from power.

Despite Maduro's calls for their expulsion, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo vowed to keep American personnel there to support Juan Guaido, the president of the National Assembly who has been recognized as the country's interim president by the U.S. and over 50 other countries.

But the sudden reversal was announced late Monday night in a statement where Pompeo called embassy staff's presence a "constraint on U.S. policy."

"Decisions you make are always encumbered by the fact that you know there's real risk to your own people, people that you've sent into harm's way," Pompeo added Tuesday. "We wanted to get them out of the country so that we could move forward in a way that provided that opportunity."

Since recognizing Guaido, the U.S. has sanctioned the state-owned oil company and top Maduro-aligned officials, imposed visa bans or revocations on over 250 officials, and amassed around 200 metric tons of humanitarian aid across the border in Colombia and supported efforts by Guaido and his supporters to rush it across the border.

But nearly two months after casting Maduro as no longer legitimate, the socialist leader remains in power, backed by allies Cuba and Russia. Top Trump officials have warned in recent days that they want to take action to accelerate Maduro's departure, with National Security Adviser John Bolton threatening financial institutions, insurance companies, and shipping companies of U.S. sanctions.

That could have exposed U.S. diplomats to retaliatory action by Maduro's government, especially as it grows more desperate amid the declining humanitarian situation.

Maduro's Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza said Tuesday that they were behind the departure of remaining U.S. diplomats, ordering them to leave after talks over their continued presence broke down Monday.

The State Department has not commented beyond Pompeo's statement, but Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., who's been a close ally of the Trump administration's on this issue, called that a "fake announcement" and said the decision had "NOTHING to do" with that.

The embassy had previously ordered the departure of non-emergency personnel and families in late January, slimming a staff of 100 to 150 personnel down to just a handful, led by Chargé d' Affaires Jimmy Story. U.S. personnel will depart over the next couple of days, shuttering the American embassy.

That means no U.S. government services for the remaining American citizens, who number between 30,000 and 40,000, according to Special Representative for Venezuela Elliott Abrams. The State Department lists Venezuela as a Level 4: Do Not Travel on its advisory, urging American citizens to evacuate.

Venezuela has been left in darkness for five days now with power outages across the country that have been blamed for deaths at hospitals and water and food shortages. Maduro's government has accused the U.S. of being behind the blackouts, which Pompeo denied Monday, calling them "a direct result of years and years of neglect to the Venezuelan energy system."