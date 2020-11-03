Rhode Island 2020 election results The state has four electoral votes at stake in the presidential race.

Voters in Rhode Island head to the polls on Tuesday. The Ocean State has four electoral college votes at stake for the presidential contest.

Presidential Election

Senate Election

House Election

The state offered vote by mail and early in-person voting. On Election Day, polls are open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. Any voters in line at 8 p.m. will be allowed to vote.

State Significance

Rhode Island has been solidly Democratic for nearly four decades. The last Republican to win the state was former President Ronald Reagan in 1984.

Hillary Clinton received 58% of the vote in 2016, beating President Trump who received roughly 40% of the vote

*Counties are colored red or blue when the % expected vote reporting reaches a set threshold. This threshold varies by state and is based on patterns of past vote reporting and expectations about how the vote will report this year.