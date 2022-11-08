Rhode Island 2022 midterm election results

Rhode Island voters head to the polls on Tuesday to cast their ballots for governor, the House and several down-ballot seats.

Polls open at 7 a.m. ET and close at 8 p.m. ET.

Early voting in the state began on Oct. 19. The last day Rhode Island residents could vote in person was Monday, the day before Election Day.

The last day to register to vote was Oct. 9.

House Election

Governor Election

State significance

Incumbent Democratic Gov. Daniel McKee is defending his seat against Republican Ashley Kalus.

McKee is hoping for a full four-year term as governor since he succeeded former Gov. Gina Raimondo, whom President Joe Biden tapped to be secretary of commerce in 2021.

McKee has been leading Kalus in the polls in the reliably blue state, according to FiveThirtyEight's polling average.

Counties are colored red or blue when the percent of expected vote reporting reaches a set threshold. This threshold varies by state and is based on patterns of past vote reporting and expectations about how the vote will report this year.