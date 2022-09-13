Rhode Island 2022 primary election results

Dan McKee is looking to win a full term after succeeding Gina Raimondo.

Rhode Island voters head to the polls on Tuesday to cast their ballots in primaries for governor, Senate, the House and state legislature. Polls close at 8 p.m. ET.

As of Monday, just under 19,000 mail ballots had been requested in the state.

Rhode Island Democratic Gov. Dan McKee, front, speaks to an audience during his inaugural address during a ceremonial inauguration ceremony, March 7, 2021, in front of the Statehouse, in Providence, R.I. Steven Senne/AP, FILE

State Significance

Dan McKee is looking to win a full term after succeeding then-Gov. Gina Raimondo, who was appointed to Joe Biden’s Cabinet as commerce secretary in 2021. But although McKee has been the sitting governor, the road to securing the Democratic nomination won’t be easy. Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea and former CVS Health executive Helena Foulkes are also seen as strong candidates in the party's primary.

In the state’s 2nd Congressional District, Democratic Rep. Jim Langevin is retiring, leaving the seat open. The leading candidate in the race is Rhode Island General Treasurer Seth Magaziner. Throughout his campaign, Magaziner has spoken on protecting abortion rights and Social Security.