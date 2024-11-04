Rhode Island 2024 live election results

The winner of the presidential race will get the state's four electoral votes.

Voters head to the polls to vote for president, U.S. Senate, U.S. House, and other offices on Nov. 5 in Rhode Island.

The winner of the presidential race in Rhode Island will take the state’s four electoral votes.Polls close at 8 p.m. ET.

State significance

Rhode Island has been solidly Democratic in presidential races for nearly four decades. Biden won the general election in 2020 with 59% of the vote.

Democratic Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse is running for reelection, to win a fourth term. He is running against Republican state Rep. Patricia Morgan.

